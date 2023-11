Toiletries & cosmetics (general) Africa (general region) Mobile research

L’Oreal in Africa is taking advantage of high mobile penetration on the continent to test new products with a bespoke app designed for communities that have largely been poorly catered to or understood.

The digital insights have been used extensively to support in-market executions, while the app has helped to obtain an ‘in-the-moment view’ of how consumers actually use and interact with products without relying on time-consuming and costly face-to-face research.

Context

In 2022, L'Oreal decided to collaborate with Mobile Digital Insights (MDI), an agency specialising in mobile digital research. This collaboration resulted in the creation of AfriLab, fully mobile...