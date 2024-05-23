Your selections:
Looking for attention? Try connected packaging | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Looking for attention? Try connected packaging
Customer experience Packaging Attention
Connected packaging creates an attention level that is “orders of magnitude greater than any other digital channel that you will use”, according to a pioneer in the field.
Why connected packaging matters
- Speaking at Advertising Week Europe, Paul Simonet, founder of Experience Is Everything, explained that when a consumer has actually bought a product, is in the process of consuming it and is interested enough to scan a QR code, the result is lower bounce rates, longer dwell times, higher pass on to additional content, and better data exchange. “It’s a real opportunity for anybody who’s interested in attention.”
- He added that over the next five to 10 years the universal product codes now on every packaged product will be replaced by QR codes. “So the everyday infrastructure of connected packaging will exist on every single piece of product in the world. How brands use it will be up to them.”
Packaging as a medium
- Packaging is always on in a way no other media channel will be and delivers 100% reach of all users at no extra media cost.
- Thoughtful integration of QR codes and a strong CTA makes a huge difference to engagement: a creative design on the front of the pack can deliver double digit CTRs.
- There is a unique opportunity to deliver impactful brand experiences at the point of consumption using AR/VR (one such piece of work for ice-cream brand Magnum had a 14% repeat play rate).
- There are emerging opportunities in retail media: “Its principal benefits – data rich, direct to consumer, entirely attributable – are also true of connected packaging,” said Simonet. “So you can build campaigns via retail channels that point you to the use of connected packaging, to push you back into that retailer’s channel at the point of the product being in somebody’s hand.”
What brands are doing
- “Coca-Cola has made a decision that all of their products all over the world will be connected,” said Simonet, “because their view is it’s a massively under-exploited medium to reach consumers to capture data and to deliver experiences as a brand.”
- A campaign for Special K in the US reached 40 million users and delivered a potential 2.1 billion impacts with an average dwell time of 145 seconds (300 million boxes sold every year, each used an average of seven times based on the notional number of servings).
- “We created a medium for [Special K] which had lifestyle content and which also, at every point, included promotion, co-partner promotion with other lifestyle/wellbeing brands, but also financial promotion,” Simonet explained. It also provided an opportunity to talk about the sustainability footprint of the brand, helped launch new products and gave direct opportunities to buy.
- Unilever is using connected packaging to educate buyers of sustainable products about its other sustainable products. It can’t afford to reach them in every category by advertising, but it can “cross-fertilize sales” to consumers it knows are already interested.
BEC
[Image: Experience is Everything for Puma]
Email this content