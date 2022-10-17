Long-term forecasts hint at milder winter

Marketing in a recession Managing the marketing function Marketing budgets

New research for brands shows that the adage to not “go dark” in a recession is sound advice – unless the maths isn’t right.

Why it matters

The key for companies is to not only understand how the current stagnation and potential approaching recession affect them, but to also do the sums and figure out what their best marketing approach should be, advises Dr Grace Kite. In every downturn, there are opportunities for those brands able to make big bets – but they first need to establish if the economics of advertising work out.