Local Asian brands are leading the way in the new price-to-value equation | WARC | The Feed

Local Asian brands are leading the way in the new price-to-value equation
Local brands in Asia, representing 73.2% of FMCG spending, are harnessing innovative technologies and formats to elevate their position to premium, shifting away from the old notion that being local is “cheap” or “affordable”.
Why Asian brands matter
It’s proven that appearing locally relevant or “meaningfully different” can drive pricing power due to factors such as perceived accessibility, quality and authenticity. However, this value equation is changing in today’s tech-enabled landscape where homegrown brands are leading by innovating with new formats such as live streaming to drive additional value, explains Adji Saputro, Regional Brand Guidance Director APAC at Kantar, writing in the WARC Guide to marketing’s impact on pricing.
Takeaways
- New tech channels and platforms provide opportunities for local brands to punch above their weight and enjoy price advantages, bolstered by their meaningful different positions.
- The rise of highly engaging social media formats, the recent trend of livestream shopping and the growing interest in e-retailer advertising have empowered local brands, which historically have had a disadvantage in advertising muscle on traditional advertising platforms.
- The speed of tech has helped to dispel the notion that a local brand is a cheap brand by opening up more avenues to reach modern-day consumers.
