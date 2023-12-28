LinkedIn picks up X refuseniks | WARC | The Feed
LinkedIn picks up X refuseniks
Annual ad revenues at LinkedIn are growing in double digits as the professional networking site develops its advertising offer and as brands redirect spending away from X, formerly Twitter.
What’s happening
The Financial Times reports that LinkedIn is seeing a surge in interest from advertisers, as it pitches better targeting options and working with “a partner who respects the world you operate in” – a thinly veiled reference to X owner Elon Musk’s recent outbursts.
LinkedIn currently accounts for only a fraction of digital ad spend in the US (1.5% compared to 27% for Google and 21% for Meta) and other platforms are also picking up spending that is being reallocated from X. But as LinkedIn looks to expand beyond its jobhunting and networking origins, it stands to benefit from offering advertisers a much more congenial and less controversial environment than X.
Takeaways
- Advertising revenues at LinkedIn were up 10.1% in 2023 and are forecast to rise 14.1% in 2024.
- Industry insiders report that prices for LinkedIn ads have risen by up to 30% over the past year.
- While costs are significantly higher on LinkedIn than on Meta, advertisers are getting a 20% return on investment.
- The FT further reports that LinkedIn is testing a service that would enable advertisers to use its data to target individuals on connected TV apps, such as Roku, Peacock and Pluto.
Final thought
“LinkedIn has developed into a largely truthful environment where people, businesses and brands post content that is both thought through and thoughtful,” Richard Exon, founder of UK-based ad agency Joint, told the FT. “Remember when Twitter was like that?”
Sourced from Financial Times
[Image: Greg Bulla on Unsplash]
