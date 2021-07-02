Linear content accounts for majority of smart TV activity | WARC | The Feed

Online video audiences Video on demand TV & Connected TV audiences

Linear TV still attracts significant audiences even on digital TV devices, according to data from Comscore.

Why it matters

Linear TV audiences and advertising has been eroding as a result of strong growth from digital video, but linear content still accounts for a majority of reach and consumption. Following deep cuts last year, WARC's latest data suggest that advertisers are now investing more in linear TV. This has been helped by growing interest from digital-first brands that are new to TV advertising.

Takeaways