‘Light living’ among China’s youth evolves from ‘lying flat’ movement | WARC | The Feed

‘Light living’ among China’s youth evolves from ‘lying flat’ movement
Indifference is increasingly the cultural mood among young Chinese who feel called to the path of least resistance rather than the daily grind – and in the face of shifting aspirations, brands need to be aware of the new vibe.
Why light living matters
‘Dense’ living is the antithesis of light living, density stemming from the abundance of stuff: tasks, messages, belongings, relationships. In short, it appears to chime with a trend toward frugality in young people, especially Gen Z (aged 15-29) who account for 18.4% of the population.
Why does any of this matter to brands? Brands are memory structures that help to make products easier to choose, often with the effect of protecting a price premium. Searching for discounts, a frugal demographic will undo some of the exclusivity of certain brands. Marketers will have to think about how to defend the perceptions of their brands at a time when discounts are vital to shoppers.
What’s going on
Modern life is hard. A previous iteration of this cultural idea (as far as social media has allowed it to become easily observable) was the tang ping or ‘lying flat’ movement, a disillusioned response to the intensely competitive work culture that saw its zenith in the mid-pandemic era of 2021, ultimately becoming a major cultural export.
Light living, according to the SCMP, is more stoic in its approach, one in which life and its negative moments should be dealt with elegantly and as a matter of fate.
Among young people, some are talking about “reverse consumption” or the “stingy economy”, where you look for discounts and make comparisons between shopping platforms. But there are also ideas like “lazy health” (usually low-cost exercises) or “special forces travel” (short trips with minimal spending).
"With the rise of the stingy economy, activities like dining at community canteens and shopping at discount snack stores have become popular money-saving strategies," said Julienna Law, managing editor, Jing Daily, in comments to Nikkei Asia.
It’s important to consider the economic backdrop in China: an extended period of uncertainty has followed pandemic lockdowns. Domestic economic growth is set to slow in the coming years while the country’s aging population eyes new challenges. Young people are not expecting the same economic miracles that their parents and grandparents witnessed.
Sourced from SCMP, Nikkei Asia, WARC, Quartz
