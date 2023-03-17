Li Ning looks to tech and diverse marketing | WARC | The Feed
Li Ning looks to tech and diverse marketing
Upgraded product technology and “multi-dimensional marketing strategies” are key to growth at Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning, according to the company’s eponymous founder and joint CEO.
During an earnings call, founder Li Ning outlined how the core competitiveness of the brand remains driven by professional sporting categories (primarily basketball and running). That makes functional technology an important focus, with “sports DNA” informing much of the brand’s marketing effort.
Sponsorships and endorsements
- High-profile events and athletes are used as brand endorsements.
- The brand has also established a long-term strategic partnership in the areas of campus sports events, training and campus sports education.
- Similarly, it has developed promotions with external resources related to children sports and children’s well-being to support Li Ning Young, its kidswear brand.
- A strategic partnership with League of Legends Pro League aims to create professional eSports equipment with more Chinese cultural heritage.
Memberships and more
- Li Ning Young is laying the foundations of a future membership marketing system, beginning with individual store memberships.
- Li Ning has diversified its marketing efforts into entertainment areas, cooperating with variety shows, media and artists to promote its sports casual apparel which combines traditional culture with sportswear fashion trends.
- It has established a sports technology-based platform and product matrix targeting teenagers.
- Li Ning has also integrated its marketing and sales efforts by combining the inventories for the e-commerce channel and physical stores offline.
Key quote
“Under the support of [government] policies relating to national fitness, a huge market vitality has been unleashed, which is conducive to promoting sports consumption” – Li Ning, joint CEO of Li Ning Company.
Sourced from Li Ning Company
