Levi’s DTC play delivers | WARC | The Feed

Levi’s DTC play delivers
Levi’s pivot to DTC is paying off as the apparel brand reports increased sales and improved metrics in this channel.
“We are continuing to see strong momentum in a global direct-to-consumer business, where we have now delivered eight consecutive quarters of robust comp growth,” CEO Michelle Gass told a Q1 earnings call.
Key stats
- Over the quarter the business reported increases in traffic, UPT (unit per transaction) and AUR (average unit retail) in DTC channels.
- DTC revenues were up 8% on top of 16% growth in the prior year.
- Sales of the core 501 product were up 23% in DTC, on top of 32% growth in the prior year.
- In the US, the company’s biggest market, growth in DTC is across all three formats – mainline, e-commerce and outlet – in that order.
- Acquisition of the Levi's brand distributor in Columbia, including some 40 owned and operated stores, “underscores the tremendous opportunity that exists to accelerate DTC growth within Latin America and further diversify our business geographically”.
Why DTC matters
A DTC priority is changing how the business approaches innovation. “Go-to-market for us is one of our top priorities as we make this pivot to DTC,” said Gass, “and we are looking to literally shave months off of our process from concept to consumer.” Additionally, there is a “productivity opportunity in DTC”.
It’s not just about DTC
While the company is becoming organised around a DTC-first mentality, Gass stressed that wholesale will continue to play an important role “to amplify our brand and to reach consumers where otherwise we wouldn’t”.
Key quote
“Through our transformational pivot to operating as a DTC-first company, we’re bringing operational rigor and a narrower strategic focus which will set a solid foundation for sustainable, profitable growth” – Michelle Gass, CEO at Levi Strauss & Co.
