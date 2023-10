Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tech-driven innovation Voice, chatbots

In the COVID-accelerated hubbub of conversational marketing, brands need to find their voice, according to Kim Lawrie, head of creative technology at ad agency Engine Creative.

Chatbots, branded social media accounts and virtual assistants promise to drive more personalised experiences in an increasingly virtual world. But in the great rush to adopt conversational marketing in the COVID era, effective execution on digital channels is still very much in the early stages.

Why it matters