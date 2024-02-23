Less is more for Danone | WARC | The Feed
Less is more for Danone
Dairy firm Danone is reappraising its approach to new product launches, becoming more selective about what it chooses to develop and then backing those products in the market for a longer period.
“We had a history of supporting with a burst of advertising when we launched and then not following up or following through in year two and year three,” CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique acknowledged during an earnings call.
Why product launches matter
As a recent WARC report highlighted, successful new launches are backed by adequate marketing support. That means maintaining support beyond the initial launch period if a product is to achieve continued mental and physical availability, maximising its chances of success.
Takeaways
- Danone has reduced its innovation by 30% in the past year, with a new focus on product superiority.
- It is “pivoting towards something that is much more occasion-based and benefits-based”, including stepping up occasion-led marketing, eg. with soya milk brand Alpro; “we now clearly focus on breakfast and coffee occasions”.
- It is expanding its reach in the Away From Home channel (the company’s fastest growing channel in 2023), eg. Alpro is now in all the big coffee chains in the UK.
Key quote
“Much more discipline, less launches of better quality, rebuilding our competitiveness when it comes to the quantum of our advertising investment, building differentiating capabilities for the long term when it comes to sites” – Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO, Danone.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Danone]
