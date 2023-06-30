Less ad clutter reduces carbon emissions | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Less ad clutter reduces carbon emissions
Sustainability Digital media planning & buying Context & position of advertising
Displaying fewer ads on an online page can reduce the advertiser’s carbon footprint, according to a new study from media intelligence provider MAGNA and ad-filtering tech firm eyeo.
Why it matters
The advertising industry is a significant contributor to global carbon emissions. A confirmed link between reducing ads on webpages – along with using static ads – and a carbon emissions drop indicates how the industry has the ability to create a more environmentally friendly future.
Takeaways
- Low-cluttered pages (defined as having an average of one ad on a page at a time) experienced an 11.5 times decline in carbon emissions when compared to high-cluttered pages (defined as four to five ads on a page).
- A 15-second video produced ten times the amount of carbon emissions as a banner ad.
- Replacing animated banners with static ads led to a 34% savings in carbon emissions on mobile devices.
- The study reported a 16% savings in carbon emissions when animated banners were exchanged for static ads on desktop.
