Home The Feed
Les Binet: Optimising marketing investment in inflationary times
14 October 2022
Les Binet: Optimising marketing investment in inflationary times
Econometric modelling Marketing in a recession

Econometrics has fallen out of fashion, but the godfather of marketing effectiveness, Les Binet, group head of effectiveness at adam&eveDDB, argues that it is the tool that will guide brands through these difficult times - here's how. 

Why it matters

Get a demo Sign in