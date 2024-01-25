Lenovo’s three principles for connecting with Gen Z | WARC | The Feed

Gen Z lifestyles & attitudes Marketing to Gen Z Technology & electronics (general)

Lenovo, the consumer electronics manufacturer, is adhering to three principles – champion, collaborate, and create – as it seeks to engage with Gen Z.

Why connecting with Gen Z matters

Understanding the wants and needs of Gen Z consumers can help brands develop campaigns that engage members of this demographic in deeper ways. But marketers should ensure their initiatives have the necessary depth and substance, or else risk blowback if they are seen as being inauthentic and lacking real commitment.

