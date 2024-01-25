Home The Feed
Your selections:

Lenovo’s three principles for connecting with Gen Z | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Lenovo’s three principles for connecting with Gen Z
25 January 2024
Lenovo’s three principles for connecting with Gen Z
Gen Z lifestyles & attitudes Marketing to Gen Z Technology & electronics (general)

Lenovo, the consumer electronics manufacturer, is adhering to three principles – champion, collaborate, and create – as it seeks to engage with Gen Z.

Why connecting with Gen Z matters

Understanding the wants and needs of Gen Z consumers can help brands develop campaigns that engage members of this demographic in deeper ways. But marketers should ensure their initiatives have the necessary depth and substance, or else risk blowback if they are seen as being inauthentic and lacking real commitment.

Takeaways
  • Gen Z’s purchasing power is rising, and their interest in issues like social justice, wellbeing, and sustainability is exerting...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in