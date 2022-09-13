Brand models, architecture Brand growth Carbonated soft drinks

Coca-Cola, the beverage brand, is seeing the positive impacts of a COVID-era portfolio reorganisation and consolidated client-agency relationships as normality returns, including increased marketing effectiveness, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, James Quincey.

The company is also investing in long-term brand building to drive growth through the economic downturn, Quincey revealed at the Barclays Consumer Staples conference.

Why it matters

