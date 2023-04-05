Learning from Gen Z’s ‘de-influencing’ trend | WARC | The Feed
Learning from Gen Z’s ‘de-influencing’ trend
The influencer space has reached saturation point for many, with Gen Z consumers becoming more frustrated with the sheer volume of influencer-pitched products that they ultimately do not need, ushering in a trend for ‘de-influencing’.
Why it matters
Many are claiming that ‘de-influencing’ could signify the beginning of the end for influencers, but the real answer is not so cut and dry. Brands must get to grips with the cause of this trend and why it has resonated with users, particularly Gen Z.
What is de-influencing?
- Influencers, who usually use their social media presence to promote and recommend products, are instead telling their followers what not to buy, often offering cheap alternatives.
- The trend has taken off – racking up over 350 million views on TikTok at the time of publication. This has caused brand marketers to sit up and take notice, igniting debate over what this means for brands.
Ultimately, Gen Z are making their voice heard and taking a stand against marketing practices they’re growing tired of. The best influencer partnerships can still bridge the gap between brands and Gen Z by demonstrating shared values and driving affinity with the brand.
It’s all about partnering with the right influencer with the right following. Mismatched partnerships will be instantly seen as shallow, with followers accusing influencers of prioritizing a paycheck over their audience. If anything, this is an opportunity for brands to review their influencer marketing strategy and partnerships with a renewed emphasis on authenticity.
Takeaways
- Gen Z is hyper-informed and switched on to social issues – from sustainability to inclusion. They’ve done their research and understand the importance of supporting the right brands and how their purchasing decisions will impact the environment.
- While economic headwinds mean brands can’t offer discounts year-round, adopting the right pricing strategy and upweighting discounts during specific calendar moments are key to winning long-lasting loyalty with Gen Z.
- While they are a deeply principled generation, money still talks. De-influencer content usually offers cheaper alternatives to pricey, overhyped products – allowing consumers to save at a time when high inflation has put many under financial pressure.
Key quote
“Let’s make it clear: de-influencing is not the end for influencers. Our recent research found that nearly two-thirds of Gen Z students are more likely to buy a product if it’s endorsed by an influencer, so the value is still there for brands”– Alex Gallagher, Chief Strategy Officer, UNiDAYS.
