Gen Z lifestyles & attitudes Marketing to Gen Z Latin America (general region)

Gen Z is the least happy, most lonely, anxious and stressed-out generation in Latin America, according to new research which may explain why more than half are willing to pay more for brands that have a sense of humour.

A quantitative study – commissioned by The Coca-Cola Company – compared the values, concerns, and media use of Gen Z, millennials, Gen X and Boomers across four Latin American countries: Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.

Why it matters