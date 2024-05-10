Krispy Kreme targets physical availability | WARC | The Feed
Krispy Kreme targets physical availability
Alongside overseas expansion, doughnut brand Krispy Kreme is aiming to triple the number of consumer access points in the US over the next three years, with the great majority of those being McDonald’s restaurants.
Key figures
- The business expects to add 15,000 points of access in the US by the end of 2026, CEO Josh Charlesworth told an earnings call, up from 7,775 today.
- “We’re accelerating into more grocers and convenience stores,” he said. “We’re excited about our national rollout with McDonald’s, which is expected to add more than 12,000 new points of access alone.”
- And that strategy will also inform international expansion: “We have raised our long-term global points of access goal from 75,000 to 100,000 to improve the quick service restaurant opportunity,” he added.
- Upcoming expansion into Germany, France, and Brazil will provide opportunities for thousands more points of access; the brand expects to continue opening three to five new markets per year.
Why physical availability matters
For a fresh food product, being readily available to consumers is vital for growth. And Krispy Kreme sees additional benefits from its deal with McDonald’s – that “gives us the opportunity to add distribution at other major customers such as Walmart, which still only lists us in about 25% of their stores,” Charlesworth explained.
At the same time, the brand has been growing the digital channel, through its own app and by partnering with third parties. “It’s becoming a significant channel and a big growth driver,” Charlesworth noted .
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Krispy Kreme]
