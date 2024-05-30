Klarna touts ‘brutally efficient’ AI-enhanced marketing | WARC | The Feed
Klarna touts ‘brutally efficient’ AI-enhanced marketing
Klarna – a Swedish-headquartered fintech often credited with popularising buy now pay later – is using the efficiency gains from AI to produce more content while cutting overall sales and marketing spend by 11% in the first quarter.
According to CMO David Sandstrom, this helped reduce what it spends on external marketing suppliers by 25%.
Why Klarna’s AI marketing matters
AI is inarguably the technology of the moment, but despite the impressive tricks of chatbots and image generators that suggest big leaps in productivity, regular users of AI in a professional capacity remain a minority.
Partly this is because very public examples of use cases are relatively few and far between. Klarna’s example suggests that AI’s uses don’t have to be particularly flashy to be effective; they’ve led to real bottom-line gains, the company says.
The interview with Klarna’s marketing executive comes just after comments from the company’s CEO that it is “definitely ready” to list on the public markets. It follows news in February that Klarna – following heavy layoffs – had plugged AI into its customer service assistant to the tune of 700 people’s work. The company is no stranger to talking about the efficiency gains from new technology.
The story: “Brutally efficient” marketing
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Sandstrom attributes around $10m of annual marketing savings to the department’s AI adoption, largely through image generation tools like Midjourney and OpenAI’s Dall-E. Here are some of the results:
- Reduced losses on the cutting-room floor: given how expensive any kind of photoshoot or agency-led creation is, the less likely a creative team is to try and then abandon ideas if they don’t work, the better. “What I’m seeing in our partner relationships is the speed of iterations and the speed of ideations and the quantity of things going up tremendously,” says Sandstrom.
- Creative rather than media optimisation: While agency and production costs have declined, distribution (through media spend) will be less affected: “I actually expect media investments to go up.”
- Product thinking and advanced marketing: Sandstrom talks about shifting the marketing operation to more of a product stance, which “means that you can break down marketing into a workflow” and add AI “copilots” into each component of that work. This is part of a wider project to advance the marketing arm of Klarna to become “brutally efficient, both in the resources we use but, more importantly, in the results that we can create”.
Key quote
“I don’t have a vision where we replace all humans. I do think that the best marketeers are going to 10X [multiply] their impact and efficiency because they have these tools. What I also foresee is humans really moving up the value chain. So the vast majority of the things that we’ve been cutting down on are things that are—unfortunately, I have to say—lower down the value chain.”
“What we’re going to see is that we can achieve way more with lower costs, or if we decide to increase costs again, which I think we will do, we will be even more efficient” – David Sandstrom, CMO, Klarna.
Sourced from the WSJ, WARC, Bloomberg, Reuters. Image: Klarna
