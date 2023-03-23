Kingfisher's e-commerce success opens new doors | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Kingfisher's e-commerce success opens new doors
Kingfisher has seen its e-commerce business grow significantly over the past three years, a development that is enabling the DIY and home improvements company to further expand its marketplace options and explore new areas such as retail media.
E-commerce expands
- E-commerce sales have increased 146% since 2019 across Kingfisher’s retail brands (which include B&Q, Screwfix, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Koçtaş).
- E-commerce penetration has doubled to 16.3% over the same period; a long-term goal is to reach 25%.
- Kingfisher has introduced marketplaces in the UK, Spain and Portugal, and is planning to roll them out in France and Poland.
- Marketplaces currently offer an additional 340,000 SKUs at B&Q, on top of the brand’s own 40,000 SKUs in-store and online; the goal is to reach 1 million SKUs.
And there’s more data
- The growth in e-commerce has been a major factor in acquiring 20 million new identifiable customers since 2019.
- This is helping the business increase personalisation capabilities and enabling greater customer loyalty and retention.
Retail media has potential
- “In a new initiative for Kingfisher, we are developing new opportunities to monetise our scale through retail media, including advertising,” CEO Theirry Garnier told an earnings call.
- Online advertising operations have recently begun at Castorama France in a partnership with CitrusAd.
- Garnier believes retail media revenues could reach 3% of e-commerce sales as suppliers and marketplace merchants become advertisers on Kingfisher sites which collectively command 1 billion visits annually.
