Key trends that will define automotive marketing in 2024 | WARC | The Feed

Tech-driven innovation Automotive industry (general) Eco, hybrid, electric cars

The automotive industry continues to evolve as electric vehicles (EVs) become ever more prevalent and vehicle software advances rapidly, affecting marketers and consumers alike.

Why trends in the automotive industry matter

As new technologies such as electrification and autonomy drive a dizzying pace of change in the automotive industry, marketers are searching for opportunities to reach consumers in a more meaningful way.

Engaging the ‘early majority’

Now is the time to engage with the “early majority” customer, who has to decide which vehicle is right for them in an evermore complicated landscape of emerging technologies, shifting regulations, and new infrastructure...