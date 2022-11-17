Key insights for marketers in a cost-of-living crisis | WARC | The Feed

Money & finance Purchase behaviour Marketing in a recession

Consumers, and the marketers serving them, are facing significant challenges as the cost of living rises, but there is a rich body of academic insight which brands can draw on to set their strategies.

Why it matters

The current inflationary environment has distinctive features, not least because of the Covid-19 pandemic that preceded it. But there is a valuable pool of academic insights from prior financial crises that marketers can draw upon as they aim to develop their strategies in a challenging period.

Takeaways