Kellogg’s expands diversity efforts with technology tie-up | WARC | The Feed

The Kellogg Co, the multinational food manufacturer, is activating its inclusive purpose via a tie-up with NaviLens, a technology company that can help make product packaging more accessible to people with limited vision.

Brand purpose is a popular strategy among marketers, but it isn’t always translated into tangible solutions. Packaging is one element of the product mix that can be used in various ways to help a brand demonstrate its purpose in action.

