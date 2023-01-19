Kellogg’s expands diversity efforts with technology tie-up | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
19 January 2023
Kellogg’s expands diversity efforts with technology tie-up
Brand purpose People with disabilities Tech-driven innovation
The Kellogg Co, the multinational food manufacturer, is activating its inclusive purpose via a tie-up with NaviLens, a technology company that can help make product packaging more accessible to people with limited vision.
Why it matters
Brand purpose is a popular strategy among marketers, but it isn’t always translated into tangible solutions. Packaging is one element of the product mix that can be used in various ways to help a brand demonstrate its purpose in action.
Takeaways
