Sustainability Event marketing Experiential marketing

Businesses are getting serious about cutting their own carbon footprints, but does that mean sacrificing the events, activations and experiences which have always been such powerful marketing strategies? The answer is no, according to Keith O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at creative agency Smyle.

Why it matters

There’s an evolution in event design going on, driven by the widespread belief that corporations must cut carbon emissions, create less waste and use fewer resources to save the planet.