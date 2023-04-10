Just Eat explores new ways of thinking about mealtimes | WARC | The Feed

Health & well-being Restaurants & takeaways Cultural influences & values

Changing attitudes to cooking, eating and ordering-in during the pandemic led Just Eat Takeaway to rethink its role in people’s lives and how it might explore broader business opportunities.

Why it matters

Brands need to continuously innovate to keep up with changing consumer attitudes and behaviours. While the takeaway is no longer seen as a Saturday-night treat, it’s not immediately clear how different people are using it to supplement their weekly meals, or what mood might prompt them to order one.