Judo Bank uses AI for employee feedback and sees boost to CX | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Judo Bank uses AI for employee feedback and sees boost to CX
Judo Bank, an Australian neobank, used an AI-powered platform to better engage employees and found that investing in their physical energy and mental wellbeing correlated with better customer experiences and feedback.
The AI ‘workplace companion’ replaced or augmented traditional employee surveys to create a 360-degree feedback loop that allowed employees to get enhanced insights into their performance.
Why employee engagement matters
It’s no secret that happier employees stay longer in jobs and tend to perform better in the long run. Judo wanted to take the employee experience to the next level with weekly feedback and to link this to its CX programme. The new employee platform – developed with insights services company Evolved Thinking – proved that higher levels of engagement positively impacted customer relationships.
Takeaways
- Investing in the physical energy and mental capacity of your employees flows onto customers, and this is a better predictor of retention than what people say they’ll do.
- The strongest predictor of customer satisfaction – including whether they’d refer Judo Bank to friends or colleagues – was an employee’s higher levels of physical energy.
- Leavers had consistently lower employee wellbeing, customer scores and financial performance relative to non-leavers.
- Continually going above and beyond for customers may represent a burnout risk, which makes it important to continuously monitor physical energy levels and encourage breaks.
- Fostering a strong collaborative and analytical culture improves what employees put in. This culture, alongside retention, is associated with better customer performance.
Read the full ESOMAR paper here: Judo Bank JEDI: The linkage between organisational culture with employee experience and customer experience
Sourced from ESOMAR
[Image: Judo Bank]
Email this content