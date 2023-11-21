Your selections:
Jollibee ups spending, backs brands | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Jollibee ups spending, backs brands
Restaurants & takeaways Marketing budgets Philippines
Philippines-based Jollibee Foods has increased A&P spending by 15% year-to-date, highlighting a strategic commitment to its various QSR brands and to digital and technological investment.
Why it matters
CFO Richard Shin told a Q3 earnings call that “anything consumer facing, we are investing [in]” – including brand, digital, and technological investments.
Takeaways
- Global expansion: The company’s store network has expanded to 6,720 across 34 countries, with 429 new stores opened this year.
- Vietnam opportunity: Already a significant player, the Jollibee QSR brand aims to claim the number two position in a market driven by strong performance in the food and services sector; in coffee shops, the Highland Coffee brand claims a 4% share, “which is quite significant in that market”.
- Philippines resilience: Jollibee’s home market is benefiting from the return of dine-in customers, as families seek out affordable meals. Fair pricing strategies and “robust overseas remittances” are contributing to market resilience.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Jollibee Foods Corporation]
Email this content