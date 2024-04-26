JICMAIL adds door drop data to its benchmarks | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
JICMAIL adds door drop data to its benchmarks
The latest JICMAIL Response Rate Tracker reveals that the average warm direct mail campaign has a response rate of 7.9%, cold direct mail 0.9% and door drops 0.6%.
Background
Last March the industry body assessed for the first time how responsive consumers are to acquisition- vs retention-based marketing strategies with mail. Its new research is based on more than twice as many campaigns from an increased number of organisations and now includes data on door drops.
Why mail benchmarks matters
The benchmarks are a useful tool for advertisers to understand where direct mail sits in the wider marketing ecosystem. JICMAIL’s Ian Gibbs, director of data leadership and learning, adds: “Having accurate benchmarks by which to set targets, track relative performance, and validate measurement results are all crucial steps in making the most out of a performance-oriented Direct Mail or Door Drop campaign.”
(And they will also complement the Thinkbox study published this week which breaks down the profit generated by advertising in various channels but which doesn’t include direct mail).
Key stats
- Warm DM has over double the ROI of cold DM (£9.00 vs £3.90) due to higher response rates and 80% lower CPAs (but cold DM is a vital channel for customer acquisition).
- Average Order Value is over x2.5 higher for cold vs warm DM, pointing toward the high value that a new customer obtained via mail can bring to an organisation once the heavy lifting of acquisition is done.
- With an average response rate of 0.6% and ROI of £2.60, door drops can also be an important mail channel for customer acquisition and are being used to good effect by a wide range of advertising sectors.
- The highest response rates for warm direct mail are found in the medical category (25.9%), while for cold DM, the highest rates are found in the Retail / Online Retail and Mail Order sectors (1.0%).
- For door drops, the highest response rates were found in Retail / Online Retail (3.0%).
Sourced from JICMAIL
Email this content