JCDecaux revenue down 37% but rebounds in Mainland China | WARC | The Feed

20 May 2021
JCDecaux revenue down 37% but rebounds in Mainland China
Outdoor & out of home audiences Global Greater China
JCDecaux has reported a revenue decline of 37% in the first three months of 2021, but a recovery in domestic travel audiences in Mainland China 'almost back to pre-COVID level' has driven a double-digit increase in transport revenue there, according to the latest company reports.
Why it matters
Out-of-home advertising was one of the worst hit media last year but signs of a recovery are emerging. The company expects revenue to grow by more than 60% in Q2 2021, following a 63.4% decline in the second quarter of last year.
Takeaways
