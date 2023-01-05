You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Marketer's Toolkit 2023: A new pattern for global advertising investment?
The coming 12 months will potentially usher in a new pattern for global advertising investment as digital investment growth slows, media planning is re-assessed and pressures for industry reform continue to grow, according to the latest instalment of WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit 2023.
Why it matters
Against a backdrop of economic crises, geopolitical complexity, spiralling inflation, supply chain disruption, and structural technology shifts, marketers are re-evaluating their approach. Ad spend is growing but at a slower pace.
WARC’s latest forecast anticipates a $90bn reduction in global ad market growth for 2022 and 2023, meaning digital media owners are likely to fight harder for ad revenue growth – and, increasingly, will compete with one another for ad dollars.
Meta’s first-ever year-on-year quarterly revenue decline – announced last July – may one day be seen as the moment the digital advertising industry tipped into a new, less expansive phase.
Key trends
The Future of Media report, part of WARC’s annual Marketer’s Toolkit, highlights key trends in three vital areas: advertising investment, media planning, and industry reform.
- Digital investment reaches the top of the ‘S’ curve
Nearly a third of WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit respondents expect 2023 marketing budgets to be lower than 2022. WARC has downgraded its global advertising investment forecast to $880.9bn, removing $90bn of growth potential for 2022 and 2023.
Retail media is increasingly favoured by advertisers, and is now the fourth-largest medium by ad spend, with global investment totalling $110.7bn in 2022 and forecast to reach $121.9bn in 2023.
Marketers are rebalancing their ad budgets, decreasing investment in offline channels and increasing spend in online video, social media and gaming. TikTok ranked top for increased investment in 2023 by 76% of marketers, according to WARC’s Toolkit survey.
- Fragmentation calls for more fluid media planning
More than a third (34%) of survey respondents identified media and audience fragmentation as one of their biggest causes for concern when drawing up plans for 2023. The situation calls for advertisers to adopt a more fluid approach to media planning and branding, and one that emphasises the importance of communities over basic demographics in segmentation.
While over half (52%) of survey participants expect to increase investment with social media influencers and creators as a whole, two-thirds (65%) are planning to work with content creators to connect with communities “aligned with specific interests authentically tied to the brand”.
- Fixing the media ecosystem
More than half (54%) of US respondents to the Marketer’s Toolkit survey said that media planning recommendations in 2023 will include more diverse publishers, reflecting the importance of minority audiences in that market.
However, with only a third (34%) of advertisers planning to include more low-carbon alternatives in their media plans in 2023, it is clear more work must be done to persuade marketers of their role in combating climate change.
WARC says
“While the breakneck speed of growth in ad investment witnessed in 2021 could never have been maintained, media owners like Meta, alongside brands and agencies, are also challenged by other fundamental issues – from cleansing the ecosystem of misinformation, using ad dollars to promote greater diversity and inclusion, attracting and retaining the right talent, to saving the planet from catastrophic climate change” – Alex Brownsell, Head of Content, WARC Media.
The Future of Media is the third in a series of four reports that make up The Marketer’s Toolkit 2023. Based on exclusive data from WARC Media, findings from a global survey of 1,700+ marketers, and interviews with with senior marketing leaders, the report is a guide to help brands focus, survive and thrive in 2023 and beyond. A complimentary sample of this report is available here. WARC clients can read the full report.
From customers to superheroes: How to build value
The CMO of Liftoff, a company that helps brands better connect with their audience through apps, explains why it's important for campaigns to include an element of fun as it's likely to make a bigger impact on your customers.
Why it matters
An entrepreneurial mindset, understanding of the target market, and unique and creative ideas will achieve the desired outcomes in marketing but the most important thing to focus on is quality.
Takeaways
Movie genre attracts India’s FMCG brands
The food and beverage and personal care/personal hygiene sectors contributed 45% of ad volumes in the movie genre during 2022, according to a new TAM report.
The headline figures
TAM reveals that advertising in the movie genre saw a 20% increase in ad volumes between 2018 and 2022; at the end of that period Hindi movies continued to dominate ad volumes, with a 40%-plus share. The leading advertisers were Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Reckitt, Cadbury and Ponds.
The details
- Regional movie channels had a 55% share of ad volumes, while national movie channels accounted for 45%.
- The top 100 advertisers accounted for 85% of overall movie genre advertising.
- Food & beverages accounted for almost a quarter (24%) of ad volumes.
- Ad spots of 20 to 40 seconds accounted for more than half of ad volumes in 2022.
- Commercial advertising contributed 78% of ad volumes in the movie genre, promos the remaining 22%.
Sourced from IndianTeleivision.com
Aussie drivers contemplate their EV future
Only 1% of Australians currently own an electric vehicle (EV), but a recent survey indicates that the situation could change dramatically over the next few years.
What’s happening
With car owners upgrading their vehicles every 10 years or so, the next decade will be a critical one for the non-fossil fuel vehicle market. A poll* for finance platform Money.com.au, reported by B&T, found that 42% of those surveyed plan to make their next purchase an EV, with that intention being greater among younger buyers.
Key findings
- 34% of respondents said they will buy an EV when they are ready to upgrade their existing car.
- 8% said they would purchase an EV before they are ready for an upgrade.
- 46% said their next car will not be an EV (high prices are the main barrier, followed by a low number of charging stations).
Key quote
“If State Governments stay on track to remove the purchasing barriers by delivering more charging infrastructure, and if more electric vehicle models enter the market, we will see a stronger take-up over the next few years, particularly on the other side of an anticipated economic downturn” – Helen Baker, Money.com.au spokesperson.
*Findings derived from a survey of an independent panel of 1010 Australians, which included the general population; 11% indicated they do not drive.
Sourced from B&T
Luxury buyers keep spending, but their profile is changing
Despite economic turbulence, luxury buyers’ enthusiasm for goods appears undimmed, but the places and people driving this are different from recent years.
Why it matters
Older shoppers and east Asian shoppers had been some of the key luxury spenders pre-pandemic, with this profile an important guide to where luxury brands should direct their growth efforts, but new data from Bain & Company suggests younger shoppers in old markets are the new big spenders.
The data
Luxury continues to grow, with the total global luxury market growing between 19%-21% with goods the engine, the study finds.
The research compares and contrasts the impact of the pandemic with the 2008-9 global financial crisis, when the luxury market felt the turbulence heavily. It appears that now there is far less sensitivity to the wider economy in the sector.
The US was very strong in 2022, and along with the Middle East, provided a key tourist consumer group for European luxury stores (which remain key), even as some stores in Milan prepared for the return of high-rolling Chinese tourists with Lunar New Year motifs across its luxury stores.
Young consumers were also key, with the study suggesting that Gen-Z consumers are starting to spend on luxury younger than Gen-Y (millennials), though they remain critical: both these generations accounted for all the market’s growth in 2022.
Sourced from Bain and Company, WARC
Twitter tilts towards subs
Higher-priced subscriptions with no advertising and fewer, smaller ads for everyone else are Elon Musk’s latest solutions to Twitter’s financial difficulties.
Context
When Musk bought Twitter, advertising accounted for 90% of the platform’s revenue. Since then, however, as many as 500 advertisers have paused their investment, amid concerns about the levels of hate speech. Pathmatics recently reported that around half of the top 30 advertisers had stopped spending altogether; it also noted that six had increased spending in Q4 but estimated that daily revenue was down 40%.
What’s happening now
“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Musk tweeted at the weekend. “Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads.”
Why it matters
Many Musk-driven innovations haven’t met with the approval of users or advertisers – remember the chaos that followed last year’s introduction of the Blue Tick? Users may be okay with fewer ads, but advertisers are unlikely to find reduced reach and frequency an appealing combination.
It’s also a development that runs counter to a prevailing trend away from purely subscription-based media models towards the introduction of ad-funded tiers (see Disney+ and Netflix). Nor is it immediately clear how these actions will raise the sums of cash needed to service the $13bn debt incurred during the purchase of the platform late last year (the first quarterly payment of around $300m is due at the end of this month).
Further, the factors that led advertisers to pause spending in the first place won’t be made any better by the reported reappearance of Donald Trump on the platform later this year when a “social media exclusivity” clause expires that requires him to first post “any and all social media communications” to his own Truth Social platform.
Sourced from Guardian, Independent, Daily Beast
Roblox bookings grow, hinting at stronger user spending
Roblox, the gaming and creation platform, saw users, engagement and – crucially – spend on the platform grow in December on a year-over-year comparison, according to its key metrics.
Why it matters
Roblox bookings – user spend on the in-platform currency, Robux – are an indicator of consumers’ appetite for spending on virtual items and, therefore, potentially the metaverse.
What’s going on
According to its December Key Metrics announcement (which it will cease publishing monthly in April), the platform showed strong growth across the board:
- Daily active users over the month were up 18% YOY
- Hours engaged grew 21% YOY
- Bookings up between 17%-20% YOY
- Bookings per daily active user grew 1% YOY to reach between $6.99 and $7.14.
Revenues, meanwhile, declined between 1% and 6% versus the same month last year. However, there are currency fluctuations because of a strong dollar; adjusted for ForEx, revenue change was between 0% and 5%.
In context
As the company has spoken about at length before, it is in the process of growing an older – and therefore more lucrative – fanbase in the coming year to strengthen the business, and to build an audience more attractive to the advertisers that are important to its next phase of revenue growth.
Sourced from Roblox, WARC
It’s time to ditch the wear-out myth
The idea of ‘wear-out’ – that a given ad will inevitably become less effective as people get used to it – is a deeply rooted one in the industry, but recent research sheds a brighter light on the impact that aging has on advertising.
Why it matters
The hidden cost of the wear-out myth is the lost revenue from ads which had the potential to drive growth for their brands, writes System1’s Jon Evans in an exclusive piece for WARC.
Six trends from the IPA Effectiveness Awards
From long-term brand-building activity to short-term activations that deliver on more immediate goals, a new WARC report, based on the 2022 IPA Effectiveness Awards, demonstrates how marketers can rise to current challenges.
WARC has analysed the metadata of the winning entries to drill down into the themes and trends that are driving marketing success and has identified six key insights. Subscribers can find the full report here.
Insights
- Against a backdrop of uncertainty, brands such as KFC, Cadbury, McDonald’s and Tesco were able to rediscover their voice and their role in culture, by going back to their core values, drawing strength from their heritage and replaying existing associations, leading to renewed growth.
- Distinctive brand assets, which anchor brands firmly in consumers’ memory and trigger faster, more emotional decision-making, are back in vogue. Whether it’s a refresh of brand assets, or continued investment in assets or characters, this approach has been successful for a wide range of brands, including Aldi, Schmackos and Sick Kids.
- In the context of Covid-19, several brands such as Barclays and The British Beer and Pub Association invested in initiatives that supported consumers, communities or small businesses, growing their reputation and bottom line.
- Brands are moving from words to action when it comes to marketing for societal impact, which in turn is driving brand equity. Brands including Tesco stepped up and delivered.
- Identify new usage occasions to drive relevance and growth beyond established sales periods. Baileys, Boursin and Cherries from Chile found ways to incorporate new moments that unlocked a fresh period of growth.
- With many of these campaigns running during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is perhaps unsurprising that WARC data shows a decline in the use of humour as a creative strategy. While sensitivity is required, research shows that people look to adverts for fun and escapism in difficult times.
Key quote
“The winning entries from 2022 prove that we have the power to turn around and reinvigorate struggling brands. We can create new habits. We can transform a brand’s point of view and keep it current and enduring” – Harjot Singh, Global Chief Strategy Officer, McCann and Convenor of the 2022 IPA Effectiveness Awards.
The full report, available to WARC subscribers and IPA members, includes full chapter analysis of the themes, data and infographics, case studies and expert industry commentary - you can read it here. A WARC podcast deep-diving into the report will be released on 9 February.
P&G media buying is ‘sufficiently funded’
Procter & Gamble’s CFO describes the CPG giant’s approach to media buying as “sufficiency at lower cost”.
What it means
Speaking on a Q2 earnings call, Andre Schulten explained that P&G’s current business is “sufficiently funded in order to continue growing our brands, our top-of-mind awareness and our equity”. He defined “sufficiently funded” as having enough reach and frequency.
“It’s not defined as dollars spent,” he added. While the business increased its total ad spending by $140m quarter over quarter, that was down to several factors, including innovation timing, merchandising support and “core timing advertising with that retailer support”.
Two examples
- The Baby Care business in the US grew 10% last year, in part by rethinking the way it runs its media.
- Schulten reported 20% increased reach and 26% increased top-of-mind awareness, all this while saving 15% of media spend. “So the equation here really allows for sufficiency at lower cost.”
- The Fabric Care team in the US brought media planning and buying in-house, developing proprietary algorithms to better place ads in TV programming, leading to savings of $65m in one year, while also increasing frequency.
Key quote
“When consumers see the benefit our brands can deliver, the value will be clear to them, and our ability to communicate that value clearly is critical, and that’s why we continue to invest in both the performance as well as the communication” – Andrew Schulten, CFO, Procter & Gamble.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Netflix’s first advertising quarter hints at potential
Netflix, the streaming service, added close to eight million new subscribers in its fourth quarter, ahead of its own expectations, as premium subscribers remain strong and its advertising tier takes its first steps.
Why it matters
The film and TV behemoth now wants to become an advertising behemoth, too. Or so it hopes. It has primed investors and analysts with talk of a slow and steady expansion into this new market, which requires a large audience to join the platform without cannibalising its full-price subscriptions.
It is a difficult line to tread, and under new leadership with the departure of founder Reed Hastings from the top job, it will be fascinating to see if the company can be nimble enough to pull it off.
What’s going on
According to the company’s earnings release, Netflix added 7.66 million new paid subscribers, beating its own expectations of 4.5m.
Revenue grew 1.9% against Q4 ’21, though profits were down significantly (attributable to a currency hedge in adverse foreign exchange conditions more than performance).
On advertising – part of a larger plan to drive incremental membership growth, alongside paid password sharing options – there is little detail, given how early in the process it is.
Advertising: Starting slow
Observers were alarmed by news last month that Netflix was returning money to advertisers after missing viewership targets. However, this is arguably a goodwill play, one that aims to reflect how the company will be a fair partner in an advertising relationship rather than one focused only on making money and demanding commitment.
The company notes that it remains in the “crawling” stage, and needs to learn and build in order to begin walking.
While it is behind where it wanted to be, new co-CEO Greg Peters notes that engagement on the ad-supported platform is similar to the premium tier, which indicates a “better than we modelled” product experience.
Sourced from Netflix, Digiday, Seeking Alpha, WARC
Valuegraphics can drive lasting customer loyalty
Rather than focus on demographic segmentation, marketers should look at value-connected cohorts which are similar to each other and more targetable.
Why it matters
Value-based marketing measures customer interest, loyalty and retention through the metrics of values. The result is more accurate and intuitive data for more precise targeting, to better serve customers, improve retention and extend reach when introducing new products.
Takeaways
Brands of Bharat drive adspend growth
Almost a third of India’s GDP is contributed by the SMB/MSME sector which also makes up around 60% of annual advertising spend, according to a new TAM report.
Why it matters
These are the ‘Brands of Bharat’ – regional, small and hyper-local advertisers – whose advertising spend has rebounded from the pandemic, up 225% in 2022 over 2020. And whose spending is projected to grow at 12% year on year for the next four years, driving overall growth of Indian media.
Takeaways
- Hyperlocal categories (including real estate, coaching centres, hospitals, food chains/restaurants, retail stores) have significantly increased spending between 2109 and 2022 on TV (+55%) and radio (+45%); growth in digital is slower (+9%) while print spend has declined (-7%).
- Regional TV is still the prime mix along with local radio, hyper-local cable and digital platforms.
- Digital versions of TV channels and print publications have seen 2x and 6x increases in the number of advertisers, respectively.
- The growth of the SMB/MSME sector is being driven by new entrepreneurship, with start-ups being roughly evenly divided between urban and rural markets.
Sourced from TAM
Young consumers are pouring back into Indonesia’s beverage market
The beverage industry in Indonesia was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic but is recovering, with a Kantar analysis of the sector explaining why the youth market should be its primary target.
Reduced spending and inflation concerns persist in Canada
Canadian consumers are cutting back on spending, with various demographics showing a heightened anxiety about the economy’s longer-term future, according to a Bank of Canada study.
Why it matters
The short-term impact of inflation leads many shoppers to change their purchasing decisions, an outcome that is likely to be a significant feature of 2023. At the same time, consumers have different views about the long term, and marketers will need to take these into account as they formulate their strategies.
Consumers are cutting back on expenses
The Bank of Canada’s latest survey of the Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations, running between October 27th and November 17th 2022, found:
- Some 87.8% of consumers reported reducing their spending on travel in the last six months.
- Another 73.5% reported cutting their outlay on clothing and 58.3% said the same for groceries.
- Surveyed consumers are dedicating more of their budget to essential products.
- Opting for more affordable brands, purchasing in bulk and searching for discounts were all frequent responses to the cost-of-living crisis, too.
Inflation concerns aren’t abating
- Out of the three surveyed income brackets – those making less than C$40,000 (US$29,875), those making between C$40,000 to C$100,000, and those making over C$100,000 – consumers in the first income bracket reported the most anxiety over inflation.
- Moreover, the study found that the surveyed 18–24-year-old age bracket had more worries than 25–54-year-olds and people aged 55 years old and above.
- Canadians who identified as minorities and those with disabilities reported a heightened anxiety about the next five years compared with the general consensus expectation of what the next five years will bring.
Sourced from Bank of Canada
Kellogg’s expands diversity efforts with technology tie-up
The Kellogg Co, the multinational food manufacturer, is activating its inclusive purpose via a tie-up with NaviLens, a technology company that can help make product packaging more accessible to people with limited vision.
Why it matters
Brand purpose is a popular strategy among marketers, but it isn’t always translated into tangible solutions. Packaging is one element of the product mix that can be used in various ways to help a brand demonstrate its purpose in action.
Takeaways
Why data will once again reshape marketing in 2023
Irrespective of whether an organisation is traditional in origin or a digital native, the most forward-facing businesses will step up efforts to supercharge connections between their technology stack and marketing stack over the year ahead.
Amir Malik, managing director at Accenture Song, believes relevancy is key, and the only way to ensure relevancy is through unlocking the power of data and data partnerships. This includes mapping different formats, channels and platforms to target the right customer with the right message in the right place at the right time.
What’s in the metaverse for B2B marketers
Meta believes there are significant opportunities for B2B businesses in the metaverse, but first they need to understand how they can start using the new technology to reach, find and grow customers and build their brand.
Why it matters
B2B marketers have already been on a steep digital learning curve over the past couple of years and they now need to keep that momentum going as the metaverse rapidly develops – whether that’s done through their own experimentation or keeping abreast of the new use cases that are continually appearing.
Total UK marketing budgets continue to grow: IPA Bellwether
Recession is looming in the first half of the year but UK marketing budgets overall continue to grow: the Q4 2022 IPA Bellwether Report, published today, records a net positive balance in marketing spending for the seventh successive quarter and signals more of the same in the year ahead.
Headline figures are optimistic
Around one-fifth of survey respondents upwardly revised their total marketing spending in the fourth quarter (20.2%), while 18% registered budget cuts. The net balance of +2.2% was little changed from the Q3 figure of +2.1%.
A large proportion of surveyed companies (39.5%) expect total marketing budgets to be higher in 2023/24, while only 15.3% anticipate spending cuts. A strongly positive net balance of +24.2% indicates a robust outlook among UK marketers.
But business sentiment is subdued
Bellwether panellists remain mostly pessimistic about the financial outlook within their own industries (-33.2%) and their own companies (-17.2%), although these negative net balances are an improvement on three months ago.
The category details
- Events (net balance of +5.7%, vs. +4.5% previously) was the top-performing category in Q4.
- Main media marketing saw a return to growth (net balance of +4.4%, vs. -3.1%).
- Breaking down main media, video (net balance of +13.7%, vs. +8.7%) and other online (net balance of +6.3%, vs. +9.3%) were the drivers of growth.
- Audio budgets were unchanged (net balance of 0.0%, vs. -2.0%), while published brands and out of home saw declines (net balances of -3.9% and -8.8%, vs. -11.2% and -7.6% respectively).
- Direct marketing saw a marginal reduction (net balance of -0.6%, unchanged from previously), while PR budgets were cut modestly (net balance of -1.9%, vs. -4.8%).
- Sales promotions budgets struggled as companies were concerned about margins (net balance of -4.0%, vs. -7.5%).
- Market research (net balance of -8.8%, vs. -4.1%) and other marketing activities not already accounted for (-10.1%, vs. -10.5%) saw budgets contract.
Key quote
“We can see that the companies that can are holding their nerve and continuing to invest in marketing through the downturn, with supporting anecdotal evidence from the report also revealing that a lot of companies who are concerned about losing market share to competitors have either maintained or increased their spend accordingly. This indicates that marketing is being used both defensively and offensively” – Paul Bainsfair, IPA Director General.
Sourced from IPA
Getty gets tough on generative AI
Getty Images is taking legal action against Stability AI, alleging its text-to-image art tool Stable Diffusion infringes “intellectual property rights including copyright in content owned or represented by Getty Images”.
Context
Generative AI is a current industry obsession, given its potential for cost savings and hyper-personalisation in advertising. The recent launch of ChatGPT has introduced the concept to a wider public, sparking anguished debate among certain professions about what it might mean for their future employment.
Applications like Stability AI and ChatGPT rely on images and text created by humans – mostly scraped from the web – in order to train the software to make the necessary connections and associations.
What it means
Faris Yakob has explained how a new S-curve for artificial intelligence will change advertising and agencies, although he also observes, “Each time, the hype cycles through, and things always take longer than you think.”
Getty’s action is one of the reasons we might expect widespread adoption to be pushed further into the future, as copyright issues are resolved through extended court proceedings. At issue is whether the accepted notion of ‘fair use’ or ‘fair dealing’ is being abused.
Speaking to The Verge, Getty CEO Simon Peters likened the current legal situation around generative AI to the early days of digital music, when record companies were taking on sharing services like Napster in the courts (Spotify went down a different road negotiating with rights holders).
“We think, similarly, these generative models need to address the intellectual property rights of others, that’s the crux of it,” he said. “And we’re taking this action to get clarity.”
The big idea
Intellectual property rights will be fiercely defended, but, as the music industry has shown, it is possible to reach a compromise that will enable the building of generative models that also respect those rights. It’s an open question as to how long that will take, but planners and creatives need to be thinking now about how they can best utilise these new tools.
Sourced from The Verge
