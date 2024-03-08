ITV sees steep decline in linear ad revenue | WARC | The Feed
ITV sees steep decline in linear ad revenue
Record revenues in its content business and cost savings across the group helped compensate for a sharp fall in linear TV ad revenue at broadcaster ITV during 2023.
“Our Studios business recorded the highest ever revenues and profits and in its first year [streaming hub] ITVX delivered strong growth in viewing and digital revenue with investment on plan,” said CEO Carolyn McCall. “This growth in production and streaming substantially offset the challenging linear TV advertising market conditions.”
Context
“The worst advertising market since the [financial crash]” coincided with “the year of peak investment for streaming”, McCall said, adding that “we are now over halfway through our transformation from an analogue linear broadcaster, to a multiplatform, digital organisation”.
Key stats
- Total advertising revenue was down 8% (a £153m fall to £1,778m).
- Linear TV advertising was down 15%, while digital advertising revenue increased 21% (by £72m to £415m).
- Monthly active users at ITVX were up 19%, and total streaming hours increased by 26%, which drove 19% growth in total digital revenues (including advertising, subscriptions and other digital revenues) to £490m.
- Planet V (ITV’s proprietary, self-service programmatic addressable advertising platform) is seeing growing demand for data-driven, targeted advertising as it benefits from the increased scale of online inventory on ITVX.
- Compared to the same period in 2023, total advertising revenue is expected to be up 3% in Q1, with continued strong growth in digital advertising revenues.
- Spending on content will reduce slightly in 2024, but “at the same time we will increase our marketing spend by £15m to drive both streaming and linear viewing”, said McCall.
Does linear TV still matter?
“ITV continues to be the best destination for advertisers to reach valuable mass audiences in the UK,” McCall argued. “Our share of those mass linear TV audiences continued with over 90% of the top 1,000 programmes appearing on ITV and our share of commercial viewing has also been broadly maintained at just under 33%.”
Many obituaries have been written for linear TV but while it’s still pulling in more than 3x the ad revenue of digital for ITV, it’s far from being dead. The long-term trajectory, however, is towards digital platforms like ITVX.
