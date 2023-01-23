It’s time to ditch the wear-out myth | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
23 January 2023
It’s time to ditch the wear-out myth
Creativity & effectiveness Wearout & decay
The idea of ‘wear-out’ – that a given ad will inevitably become less effective as people get used to it – is a deeply rooted one in the industry, but recent research sheds a brighter light on the impact that aging has on advertising.
Why it matters
The hidden cost of the wear-out myth is the lost revenue from ads which had the potential to drive growth for their brands, writes System1’s Jon Evans in an exclusive piece for WARC.
