It's Pride Month and advertisers are nervous | WARC | The Feed

It's Pride Month and advertisers are nervous
Some advertisers are reported to be rethinking their support for LGBTQ+ issues as right-wing media stoke a “war on woke”.
Context
The nervousness comes in the wake of a backlash against Bud Light, which has been promoted by a transgender influencer, and Target’s decision to sell a PRIDE clothing range.
Both brands have been forced to backpedal to a degree, after facing threats of violence against property and people, and lost sales in the case of Bud Light. But both are still sponsoring celebrations across the US: Target is a platinum sponsor of NYC Pride, while Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch is a sponsor of Pride celebrations in Chicago and San Francisco.
Other big brands – Kohl’s, Lego, Southwest Airlines, PepsiCo, Starbucks, and General Motors – are also continuing to support Pride.
Why it matters
While brands may feel it necessary to reassess how they show support in order to avoid putting employees at risk, Pride organizations are understandably disappointed at anything that is seen as a climb-down. "The wavering is what’s causing some mistrust in the brands,” Amy Luca, SVP of social at Media.Monks, told Business Insider.
There’s a danger of alienating both sides but ultimately it comes down to integrity. And money. Are brands involved in virtue signalling or will they capitulate to a vocal minority opposed to human rights? And are they prepared to ignore the estimated $1 trillion spending power of the US LGBTQ+ community?
Key quote
“We stand by our values and we’re a highly inclusive organization. And we think the bulk of America is as well” – Jeff Gennette, CEO of Macy’s.
Sourced from New York Post, Business Insider, Fortune
