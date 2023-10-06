Your selections:
It's not just cricket Indians are watching | WARC | The Feed
It's not just cricket Indians are watching
Sports India Strategy
The Cricket World Cup is up and running, with a last-minute legal reprieve for Hotstar’s free streaming offer, but other sports are also available for Indian advertisers – Sony Pictures Networks India has sold 90% of its inventory for the Asian Games currently taking place in Hangzhou in China.
Why sporting events matter
- Global and local brands will spend millions in advertising during the Cricket World Cup, with a 10-second slot during matches costing up to Rs 3 million, a 40% increase on the 2019 event. The primary aim is reach.
- But a Sony executive argues that the Asian Games offer something different – engagement and association. “Many brands recognised the chance to integrate and support various sports, not just for performance but also for contributing to India’s transformation,” Sandeep Mehrotra tells afaqs!
Takeaways
- You can’t get away from cricket altogether – this year’s Asian Games has attracted more viewers in part because the Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams have made their debuts in the T20 tournament.
- You can’t ignore reach altogether – credit marketplace Paisabazaar says the Games give it a unique opportunity to connect with consumers in remote areas beyond the urban centres it usually targets.
Key quote
“With cricket, clients just want 10-second ads, while for these multi-sport events, it’s a deep, immersive relationship. We craft unique narratives for each, ensuring a symbiotic connection” – Sandeep Mehrotra, head of ad sales, network channels, Sony Pictures Networks India.
Sourced from afaqs!
