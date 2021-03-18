Home The Feed
Is your brand a hero or a villain?
18 March 2021
Consumer sentiment Crisis management United Kingdom

The COVID-19 pandemic, Brexit and general political turbulence have put brand behaviour in the spotlight and intensified moral judgement amongst UK consumers.  Brand messaging (and actions) need to evolve accordingly.

Why it matters

If a brand wants to end up as a winner in the aftermath of this crisis it needs to understand exactly what is driving this shift in behaviour amongst consumers and what to do about it.

Moral Foundations Theory

