Is time up for gambling advertising in Australia? | WARC | The Feed

Is time up for gambling advertising in Australia?
Seven in ten Australians agree that gambling ads on TV should be banned, according to new research.
A poll by The Australia Institute think tank also found strong support for regulating the advertising of junk food on TV to protect children and a significant level of backing for a ban on alcohol ads.
Why it matters
Consumers’ opposition to gambling ads came from across the political spectrum and shortly after a parliamentary inquiry into online gambling recommended the phasing out of gambling ads.
“While banning gambling ads is a significant step, it’s very politically feasible with support across the parliament and high support in the community. I think the time for action has clearly come,” Noah Schultz-Byard, a director at The Australia Institute, told Mumbrella.
Takeaways
- Gambling brands spent more than A$300m on ads in 2022, half that on free-to-air TV spots.
- Around two-thirds of survey respondents favoured regulation of junk food advertising on TV at times when children are likely to be watching.
- Roughly half agreed alcohol ads should be phased out (twice as many as the number who disagreed).
Sourced from Mumbrella
