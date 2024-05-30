Is the sachet format still an effective pricing strategy in India? | WARC | The Feed

Pricing strategy Packaging India

Sachet marketing revolutionised Indian retail by providing affordable luxury that enabled brands to drive penetration; but the low-value, low-margin, high-volume nature of sachets is being challenged in the face of e-commerce and fickle-minded consumers.

Why the sachet economy matters

Writing in the WARC Guide to marketing’s impact on pricing, Naresh Gupta, founder and CSO of agency Bang in the Middle, charts the evolution of the sachet from a simple pricing strategy to a business-changing tactic. The sachet economy is most effective when it’s used to create new consumer segments and change behaviour, allowing industries such as...