Is ‘metaphysical marketing’ a thing in China? | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Is ‘metaphysical marketing’ a thing in China?
Numbers and colours have long been important in China – red symbolising good luck and prosperity, while ‘8’ indicates success and social status – but Jing Daily reports that there’s now a trend online towards ascribing mystical powers to certain luxury goods.
What’s happening
- Last year a Vivienne Westwood Saturn necklace was said to help students pass their exams.
- Similarly, Van Cleef & Arpels’ four-leaf-clover necklace is said to be good luck for college graduate interviews.
- More recently, it’s been claimed that a Tiffany’s Smile necklace was able to help workers get rid of difficult bosses.
Background
- Jing Daily has previously reported how Chinese luxury consumers often look for “the metaphor behind an object”, actively searching out its “yù yì”.
- Brands frequently play into such beliefs: a Dior boutique, for example, installed a huge butterfly over the entrance (in feng shui, a butterfly can bring wealth and good fortune); Gucci publishes horoscopes on its WeChat account and promotes related products.
- Even if a luxury brand hasn’t consciously considered a “lucky” design, Chinese consumers will often come up with something themselves, based on anything from product codes to reinterpretations of logos.
Why symbolism matters
Chinese consumers can be very hard-headed when it comes to purchases, but they can sometimes be susceptible to symbols. Add in economic uncertainty in a post-Covid world and a revival of traditional beliefs, and you have, in the words of Jack Porteous, commercial director at Chinese marketing agency Tong, “a perfect environment for ‘metaphysical’ marketing to catch on”.
While brands clearly won’t be jumping on a trend and endorsing unfounded claims, it may be useful to be associated with something positive and, Porteous adds, “creates a potential lifetime adherence to the pursuit of luck through the brand”.
Sourced from Jing Daily
Email this content