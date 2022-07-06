Metaverse Virtual & augmented reality Gaming hardware & software

The opportunity for brands to connect with a notoriously difficult-to-reach gaming audience is only in its early stages, especially as the metaverse and social media activations around fandoms offer new ways to connect, says the CMO at gaming behemoth Activision Blizzard, which owns iconic games including Call of Duty, Diablo, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.

Why it matters

Gaming is booming in terms of audience, but many marketers have misconceptions about this category when they actually can be learning from it.