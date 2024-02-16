IPL: Disney seeks to expand roster of advertisers for league | WARC | The Feed
IPL: Disney seeks to expand roster of advertisers for league
Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024, which starts in March, TV rights holder Disney Star aims to bring onboard a greater pool of advertisers as the economic climate improves, according to reports.
Why the IPL matters
One of the most-watched sporting leagues on earth, with an expected streaming audience of 500m, the IPL is extremely hot property.
What’s going on
LiveMint reports the comments of Disney Star’s head of network ad sales, Ajit Varghese, on signs of positive growth, with conversations up around 50%:
- “Clients are increasingly looking to manage their top-line growth sustainably. Yes, there are short-term pressures. But increasingly all the dialogues are about, ‘How can I grow sustainably over a longer period?’ And that's a positive sign.”
- It’s a stark contrast to last year’s cautious run up to the 2023 IPL, with reports of unsold inventory right up to the tournament’s opening, partly as a result of the split TV and digital rights which threatened to leave rights holders exposed to losses.
In context
The news follows reports in October that Reliance, the major Indian conglomerate, was looking to move in on Disney’s India business including its IPL rights.
Already, Reliance JioCinema’s tactic of bringing in big viewing numbers as part of a “flywheel” strategy has been highly disruptive to the economics of India’s national game.
Sourced from LiveMint, WARC
