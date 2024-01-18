IPA Bellwether finds some optimism amid muted market | WARC | The Feed
IPA Bellwether finds some optimism amid muted market
Despite a challenging market backdrop, many firms have taken a proactive approach to their marketing, increasing budgets rather than focusing on savings in the short term, according to the latest IPA Bellwether Report.
- 26% of the panel saw their marketing budgets rise in Q4
- 11.3% registered cuts to marketing budgets in the same period
A net balance of +14.7% reflects a strong improvement on the figures from the previous quarter, representing the strongest upward revisions since Q2 2014. The report comes as the global ad market is set to top one trillion dollars this year.
2024/25 Outlook
Almost half of the panel (44.5%) anticipate budget expansions versus the 15.1% expecting to restrict spending in the 2024/25 period. At the category level, just market research was expected to feel budget cuts (-1%).
Optimism/Pessimism
There is some divergence between marketers’ views of their own company’s prospects versus that of the wider industry: 13.8% of surveyed companies were more optimistic than they were in the third quarter of 2023. However, 26.5% of respondents expressed pessimism.
By comparison, 32.4% of respondents were feeling optimistic about their own business’s prospects versus 19.8% who were pessimistic, the most positive since Q3 2021.
Key ideas
“Despite the challenging economic climate, this quarter’s upbeat Bellwether findings show that companies are heeding the evidence that continuing to advertise through the tough times can help maintain brand loyalty and protect the long-term health of their brands,” says IPA director general Paul Bainsfair.
“The resilience of UK marketing continues to be at odds with the worsening economic climate businesses are facing,” notes Joe Hayes, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
“Instead, companies are demonstrating the foresight to maintain a long-term view towards their brands, maintaining a healthy level of investment in the tools to stave off competition, retain clients and win new business.
“The UK economy is expected to endure a shallow recession, which will end in the first half of 2024, and our data clearly show more companies are prepared to ride out the bumps to put themselves in a strong position when the recovery phase kicks in than those that aren't.”
Sourced from the IPA, WARC
