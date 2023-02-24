Your selections:
Inventory transparency remains priority for consumers | WARC | The Feed
24 February 2023
Inventory transparency remains priority for consumers
E-commerce & mobile retail Customer experience Strategy
Consumers want greater transparency from online retailers around issues like product availability, out-of-stock items and timescales for troubleshooting issues with their orders.
That’s according to the Digital Commerce 360’s “2023 Web Design and Customer Experience Report”, created in collaboration with research firm Bizrate Insights, that drew on feedback from 1,107 online shoppers.
Why it matters
