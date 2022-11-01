Your selections:
Into the metaverse: trends for 2023 | WARC | The Feed
01 November 2022
Into the metaverse: trends for 2023
Metaverse
The metaverse will be a hot topic in 2023 as brands consider the opportunities of virtual worlds to connect with consumers, according to Simon Levitt, Global Creative Technology Director at Imagination.
In an exclusive article for WARC examining trends, Levitt says that the way to see the metaverse now is as a series of different countries and cities that consumers engage with, play and view in different ways.
Why it matters
