Integrating DEI, health and wellbeing at the workplace | WARC | The Feed

Health & well-being Diverse hiring practices Talent, skills, HR

Integrating DEI, health, and wellbeing is pivotal for creating equitable workplaces, yet it remains a mindset that many brands have yet to fully embrace.

In recent years, organisations have committed to increasing ethnic diversity, but many have faced backlash for a lack of authenticity in their actions. This approach of being ‘seen’ as doing something rather than making real, impactful change has led to many DEI efforts failing.

Why workplace DEI matters for brands

The current landscape reveals a pressing need for leaders to reflect on DEI, to reassess their strategies, and proactively work towards embedding DEI principles into health...