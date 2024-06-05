Insights from the WARC Awards: North America | WARC | The Feed
Insights from the WARC Awards: North America
Campaigns that leverage consumer connection and solve strategic business problems are the driving force for effective marketing in North America, according to an analysis of shortlisted and winning campaigns in the North America section of the WARC Awards 2024.
A new report, WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2024: Insights from the North America regional awards, notes that the most successful entries built campaigns on a deep, respectful understanding of human behavior and cultural context. That consumer connection influenced behavioral changes that delivered sales or societal shifts.
Yusuf Chuku, EVP, Strategic Planning & Commercial Impact, NBCUniversal, USA, and jury chair of several categories, observed a greater sense of optimism in entries. “It felt like more joy, and that humanity piece is one I felt more this year than I have in previous years.”
Key themes
- Tapping new audiences and markets to find new routes to growth
Several campaigns were able to deliver growth, thanks to clear objectives and rethinking which audiences to speak to – whether by appealing to a new demographic group or by collaborating with other brands, partners or influencers.
Award-winning examples include gold winner Arm & Hammer, a household cleaning brand. Its masterbrand campaign shifted from product-centric to audience-centric marketing to grow revenue and market share. Doordash launched a nationwide auction giving children in the US buying power for Mother’s Day in its Gold-winning campaign Kid currency. In Canada, Dove launched the #KeepTheGrey campaign to raise awareness around grey hair discrimination in the workplace, winning Silver.
- Creating brands moments through participation, action, and building community
With a fractured media landscape, creating truly memorable experiences or associations often requires a big moment nowadays. Winners used experiences, events and new, unexpected product extensions to ensure their brands were noticed by consumers likely to buy or be persuaded to buy again.
Gold-winning campaign Perdue beer can chicken beer saw poultry brand Perdue partner with brewery Torch & Crown to get consumers to further explore their interest in beer can chicken. Winning a Silver, Lululemon’s Dupe swap campaign re-established quality by inviting women to trade in their off-brand dupes for legitimate Align leggings over a weekend at LA’s Century City Mall.
- Fostering a sense of unity
This year’s work featured less polarization, with many messages focused on how people and communities can come together. Winners used true and relevant human insights to earn an emotional reaction, and by deploying empathy and cultural context, they successfully drove outcomes for their businesses, and strengthened connections with their audience.
To help reduce gun deaths of kids, for its Gold-winning campaign Doesn’t kill to ask, Northwell Health partnered with health systems in 48 states to offer practical “ways in” for starting a conversation about unlocked guns at home. Gold winner Tear the Paper Ceiling, for non-profit Opportunity@Work, partnered with LinkedIn to create a positive behavior change by sparking a public conversation that would lead to the erosion of degree discrimination. Silver winner Rising Voices created 1,600 jobs by enlisting the help of top filmmakers to launch the careers of talented Black/Indigenous/People of color (BIPOC) directors by connecting them with access to funding and the right mentorship.
A complimentary sample report is available here. A super-jury made up of all the regional jury chairs from Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America will award the coveted WARC Grands Prix, to be announced on 13 June via the Effectiveness Show.
