Insights from the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy 2022 | WARC | The Feed

Insights from the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy 2022
Innovative media executions, co-created brand stories and nostalgia are the driving force for effective marketing in MENA, according to a new WARC report.
Insights from the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy 2022, based on analysis of the shortlisted and winning entries in the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy 2022, outlines common themes and successful marketing trends.
Why it matters
As Jury chair Lianne Braganza-D’Sylva, Chief Marketing Officer, Cigna MEA, explains: “The winning campaigns of the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy not only exemplify great creativity, but also a deep understanding of the human condition with the power to move people and shape culture, inspiring us all to think differently about the world.”
Key findings
- Fresh media thinking. A creative use of media channels was proved to be a powerful way to effect behaviour change, circumnavigate budget restrictions and stand out on busy occasions. Campaigns tried new channels to cut through the clutter and used traditional media in innovative ways.
adidas’s Liquid Billboard created the first interactive billboard where women could swim in, and Grand Prix winning campaign Read The Label for fresh juice brand Barakat, made effective use of packaging to drive behavioural change.
- The power of co-creation and community. Successful campaigns leaned into word of mouth in all its forms allowing for more authentic and engaging communications. Through empathetic insights, campaigns connected with people on an emotional level, encouraging them to discuss, share and get involved.
Campaigns by M.A.L.I., stc, adidas and Barakatall leveraged advocacy and involved people in their stories rather than communicating top down. Gold winner Castrol increased the impact of its Portraits of Glory campaign through engaging influencers and elevating its mechanics.
- Nostalgia and cultural relevance revitalise brand stories. Nostalgia as a creative approach was a powerful tool to engage with new and existing customers by drawing on the emotional connection people have with their heritage and local culture.
With humorous creative, HungerStation reminded customers of life before delivery apps, leading the brand to surpass its annual app download targets by 25%. Cheese brand Jibnet Abu Al Walad made itself relevant to a new younger audience by ‘owning’ the origins of the popular Omani sandwich. Both campaigns revitalised their brand’s appeal without a huge redesign or media budget.
Insights from the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy includes expert commentary, winning case studies, data analysis, best practices, a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s Grand Prix winner and key observations. A complimentary sample report is available to download here.
