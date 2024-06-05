Insights from the WARC Awards: Europe | WARC | The Feed
Insights from the WARC Awards: Europe
Careful strategic planning and the leveraging of unexpected insights, together with meticulous measurement, are leading to business transformation and are the driving force for effective marketing in Europe, according to an analysis of shortlisted and winning campaigns in the Europe section of the WARC Awards 2024.
In a new report, WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2024: Insights from the Europe regional awards, Tanja Gruber, global marketing director, Essity, and jury chair of several categories, observes that all the winners “had been very clear on objectives from the beginning, and that was the red thread all the way through the insights and strategy to the results.”
Key themes
- Established brands find new relevance
Established brands used codes from one category and applied them to another to connect with new, often younger, audiences. By giving their proposition a fresh focus, these bold brands were able to re-enter the cultural conversation and drive sales.
Award-winning examples include UK’s gold winner Vanish, a stain remover brand, with its Me, my autism & I campaign about the emotional importance of favourite clothing for the autistic community. In the Nordics, IF Insurance used a new communication concept for the bronze-awarded campaign IF helps a lot by leveraging humour and emotion to build the brand in an always-on strategy. Bronze winner Unfollow Self:Hate for ING Bank in Romania took a radically different approach by exploring the emotional triggers of spending.
- Connection through culture
Both the biggest global brands and local brands leveraged cultural insight to change perceptions and achieve a turnaround in commercial performance. Using nuances that resonated in a local market enabled brands to grow regionally, find younger audiences, and increase positive sentiment.
In Sweden, gold-winning campaign Big enough to make a difference for McDonald’s focused on issues Swedes care about in order to change perceptions and significantly increase brand trust and purchase intent. Bronze campaign I love you but… for IKEA in Belgium tapped into local cohabitation frustrations to pin down a multi-market concept. To extend the reach of Sardinian beer Ichnusa to Italy, the Sardinian Soul campaign reframed Italians’ attitude towards Sardinians.
- Creative excellence in media executions
Smart media executions and attention to measurement took campaigns to the next level. Some campaigns demonstrated the power of joined-up campaign planning, while others leveraged a specific medium for maximum effect.
A masterclass in bringing two huge and contrasting brands together, gold-winning campaign Absolutely Heinz saw the food and condiments company cleverly partner with vodka brand Absolut in the UK. In France, bronze-winning campaign Unexpected encounters for Lacoste used outdoor as the lead media. German health insurance company Barmer used music to become more relevant to a younger generation for its bronze-winning campaign, The song that makes you strong.
A complimentary sample report is available here. A super-jury made up of all the regional jury chairs from Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America will award the coveted WARC Grands Prix, to be announced on 13 June via the Effectiveness Show.
