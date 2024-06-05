Insights from the WARC Awards: APAC | WARC | The Feed
Insights from the WARC Awards: APAC
After a period of post-pandemic disruption, there’s been a return to fundamental, results-driven strategies that solve real business problems, according to an analysis of shortlisted and winning campaigns in the Asia-Pacific section of the WARC Awards 2024.
In a new report, WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2024: Insights from the APAC regional awards, Baskar Choudhuri, CMO, Lenovo, APAC, and jury chair of the new Strategic Thinking category, observes that “The overwhelming majority of the issues that the case studies were trying to solve were not marketing or advertising problems, but business problems related to brand growth, market share or category stagnation.”
Key themes
- Disrupting classic tactics like sampling pays off
Promotions and sampling often play a smaller tactical role. Putting fame at the heart of the product experience breathes new life into driving trials and improving brand perception to increase the likelihood of purchase.
Award-winning examples include New Zealand gold winner Samsung with its iTest campaign; it targeted iPhone users to drive trial of Galaxy OS and increase consideration. Bronze winner Virgin Australia reimagined its brand experience with Rebuilding a more wonderful airline experience. And in Hong Kong, McDonald’s coffee retirement won a bronze for tapping into a fundamental human insight to increase social share of voice and increase sales.
- Building strategies that enable long-term brand resilience
Businesses are tackling societal, cultural and environmental problems not to pull on heartstrings or solely for brand purpose, but to drive business results, and to ensure their brands are future-fit.
Award-winning campaigns include Democratising technology to help farmers fight climate change, which won a gold for Lay’s in India by taking a data-driven and grassroots fight against climate change to its 50-year-old farming audience. Bronze winner McDiploma for McDonald’s in Hong Kong reversed a decline in employee inflow. And the gold-winning campaign – An envelope that sealed the fate of women – for small finance bank Ujjivan encouraged women to open bank accounts.
- Turning transactions into interactions
Digitally savvy APAC consumers are increasingly expecting commerce to be less of a transaction and more of an engaging and immersive experience that collapses the sales funnel with creative flair.
In Australia, bronze winner Moët & Chandon partnered with Vogue to create a “choose your own adventure” shoppable video. In China, the Re:Store silver-winning campaign saw KFC build a virtual store experience hosted on social media platform QQ. Shortlisted entry Winning the hearts and wallets of small town India for e-commerce player Flipkart emphasised interaction over awareness.
A complimentary sample report is available here. A super-jury made up of all the regional jury chairs from Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America will award the coveted WARC Grands Prix, to be announced on 13 June via the Effectiveness Show.
