Home The Feed
Insight, privacy among digital priorities for Asian marketers in 2021
22 March 2021
Insight, privacy among digital priorities for Asian marketers in 2021
Data protection & privacy Customer experience Asia (general region)

Boosting investment in insights and analytics, planning around consumer privacy, and demonstrating empathy are some of the top digital priorities for Asian marketers in 2021, according to a study by software company Adobe.

Why it matters

Following a year of profound disruption due to COVID-19, marketers are adapting to new expectations among consumers, and a need for strategies that reflect the changing preferences and habits which resulted from the pandemic.

Four findings

The study broke out findings for Asia as a whole, select individual markets, and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) as a pair:

  • To achieve key marketing goals in 2021, 49% of Adobe’s respondents across Asia are planning to invest resources to improve insights and analytics capabilities.
  • The top three barriers to a great digital experience in APAC are legacy technology and systems (51% in ANZ, 37% in India and Asia); workflow issues (38% in ANZ, 33% in India and 48% in Asia); and a lack of digital skills and capabilities (34% in ANZ, 24% in India and 43% in Asia).
  • Customer privacy and consent are fundamental for effective CX and, given the surge in digital customers, they are key factors in planning (56% in ANZ, 41% in Asia).
  • Empathy is the future of experience, with just over a third (37%) of Indian executives having significant insights into the customer mindset, followed by 27% in ANZ and 19% in Asia.

About the study

  • Adobe’s survey featured 13,277 business respondents worldwide, of which 19% were based in Asia Pacific.
  • The Asian markets featured in the study were mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Japan.

Sourced from Adobe