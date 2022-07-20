Home The Feed
Inside unprecedented Australian entertainment spending
20 July 2022
New figures from PwC, the professional services firm, show Australian household spending on entertainment reaching unprecedented highs of $4,500 each year, spurred by streaming, gaming, and the sheer cost of internet.

Why it matters

It sounds like a lot because it is a lot. Partly, that’s because of the rise of subscription models that draw a monthly fee, thereby masking the total annual cost, as one academic who spoke to the Guardian for its report on the trend noted. But it is also a wide report, taking in entertainment, internet, books, and live events spending.

The figures

  • On average, Australian households pay for 2.3 subscriptions, which typically cost said households $55 each month.
  • More than 80% of households are expected to pay for a streaming service by the end of 2022.

Context

It’s important to add that aside from entertainment subscriptions, the total spend in PwC’s calculation includes internet access, which costs most households around $100 a month.

Sourced from PwC via The Guardian